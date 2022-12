Murphy notched 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over Detroit.

Murphy scored 12 of his 20 points from beyond the arc and recorded a block for the fourth time in five games. He's responded well since returning from a foot injury Nov. 25, averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals over his last six appearances.