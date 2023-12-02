Watch Now:

Murphy accumulated 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 121-106 victory over the Spurs.

Murphy missed New Orleans' first 19 games of the season due to a knee injury before making his campaign debut Friday. The third-year guard didn't appear to have much rust, knocking down seven of his 13 field-goal attempts en route to 18 points, though all four of Murphy's triples came after halftime, so perhaps he needed a couple quarters to find his shooting stroke. Murphy averaged 14.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers across 31.0 minutes per contest last season, and he should see his playing time trend upward from Friday's 22 minutes as he continues to get back into game shape.

