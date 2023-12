Murphy will start against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Zion Williamson is sitting out Thursday due to illness, allowing Murphy to make his first start of the campaign. Murphy has fared well through eight games with the Pelicans, posting averages of 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.