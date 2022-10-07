Murphy will start Friday's exhibition contest against the Pistons.
Murphy missed Tuesday's exhibition game with a foot injury, but he returned to practice Thursday and will be good to go Friday. With Herbert Jones (ribs) sidelined, Murphy gets elevated to the starting lineup for his first preseason action.
