Murphy is starting Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, with Herbert Jones (knee) out, Murphy gets the nod on the wing. He saw 40 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jazz and posted 16 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
