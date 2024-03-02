Murphy finished Friday's 129-102 win over the Pacers with 28 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes.

Murphy led all players in Friday's contest in threes made while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds to go along with a pair of steals in a well-balanced performance in a blowout victory. Murphy, who tallied a new season high in scoring, has been red hot for New Orleans as of late, posting at least 25 points and seven rebounds in two of his last three contests. He has now connected on six or more threes in four appearances.