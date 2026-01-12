Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Strikes for 21 in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to Orlando.
Back trouble has sidelined Murphy for two of the Pelicans' last six games, but the fifth-year wing has been productive when he's been on the court. Murphy's scored more than 20 points in six of his last seven appearances dating back to Dec. 27, averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 boards, 5.3 threes, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Drops 35 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Good to go Friday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Listed questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Career-high 42 points in win•