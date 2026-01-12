Murphy accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to Orlando.

Back trouble has sidelined Murphy for two of the Pelicans' last six games, but the fifth-year wing has been productive when he's been on the court. Murphy's scored more than 20 points in six of his last seven appearances dating back to Dec. 27, averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 boards, 5.3 threes, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch.