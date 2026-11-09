Murphy produced 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-123 loss to the Clippers.

The 26 points led all scorers on the night, as the Pelicans ran a very top-heavy offense -- Murphy, Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears all scored 25-plus, but only one of their teammates even reached double digits. The performance also tied Murphy's scoring high for the season, while the rebounds were also a new personal best for 2026-27. Through nine games, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals.