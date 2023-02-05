Murphy recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 victory over the Lakers.

Murphy was efficient from the field and ended up as one of New Orleans' best scorers in this comeback win, as he reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Dec. 28. Don't expect Murphy to be one of New Orleans' biggest scoring weapons on a regular basis, however, as he's averaging just 12.4 points per contest across 18 outings since the calendar flipped to January and has scored more than 15 points just six times in that span.