Murphy amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Thunder.

Murphy entered the starting lineup in place of Brandon Ingram (toe) and made a big impact in the scoring department. He shot 53.8 percent from the field and totaled 20 points, falling just two points shy of tying his season-high of 22 points Oct. 25 against Dallas. The Virginia product has now put up 20 or more points in back-to-back contests on 14-for-27 from the field.