Murphy accumulated 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Suns.

Murphy struggled badly from the field and needed 13 shots to score 13 points, and overall, this performance was below the numbers he's been delivering in recent weeks. However, Murphy should remain a prominent part of the rotation until Brandon Ingram (knee) can return.