Murphy (knee) recoded three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to the Clippers.

Murphy sat out the Pelicans' last three games due to tendinitis in his left knee, the same knee that required a meniscectomy back in September. He showed some rust in Friday's loss, and Murphy's minutes load could be managed in his first few games back from the injury. Murphy was productive in December before his knee issue flared up, as he had averaged 14.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 27.0 minutes per game last month.