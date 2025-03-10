Murphy contributed 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absences of CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson due to rest, and that resulted in him leading the Pelicans in scoring. Murphy has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances and is having a breakout on offense in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game across 49 appearances while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range.