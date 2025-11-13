Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy accumulated 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Murphy posted a solid stat line across the board and continues to play at a high level since that 41-point outburst in the loss to the Spurs on Nov. 8. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) out, Murphy has been forced to step up into a bigger scoring role for the Pelicans but has done a good job in that regard. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings, averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 boards and 4.0 assists per game in that stretch.
