Murphy suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee during a workout Tuesday and will undergo further testing before a decision is made regarding whether he'll require surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a modest rookie campaign, Murphy took a big step forward in his second season in 2022-23. He was essentially a full-time starter for the Pelicans and averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. Murphy's 3-and-D prowess was on full display, as he shot 40.6 percent on 6.3 three-point attempts per game. The potential return of Zion Williamson (hamstring) could result in Murphy's fantasy value taking a hit in 2023-24, and Murphy's knee injury certainly doesn't help his outlook either. With just over one month until the preseason begins, Murphy could be at risk of missing the start of the regular season, though it doesn't yet appear as though he's in danger of missing the entire campaign.