Murphy registered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 loss to the Magic.

The fourth-year forward remains a consistent contributor for the Pelicans. Murphy has scored in double digits in all 51 of his appearances this season, and through 12 contests since the All-Star break he's averaged 19.2 points, 5.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.5 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks. While his floor is rock solid however, Murphy hasn't offered much of a ceiling of late and hasn't delivered 30 or more points since Feb. 3.