Murphy finished Sunday's 119-110 loss to Houston with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes.

Murphy scored all 21 of his points through the first three quarters and managed to finish as the Pelicans' leading scorer despite being blanked in the fourth frame. The fifth-year pro has scored at least 21 points in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has connected on 51.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (and 40.8 percent of his three-point tries) while averaging 29.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 5.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 36.9 minutes per game.