The Pelicans exercised Murphy's (knee) fourth-year team option for 2024-25 on Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy is set to stay in New Orleans through 2024-25. The 23-year-old forward is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from left knee surgery but should be a significant part of the Pelicans' rotation when available.

