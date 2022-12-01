Murphy registered 26 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 win over the Raptors.

Murphy came off the bench and did most of his damage in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting from the field for 12 points, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He chipped in another 11 points in the second half while also grabbing up three rebounds in the final quarter as the Raptors failed to keep pace with a red-hot Pelicans offense. Murphy has now recorded three 20-point games in a row after previously failing to reach that mark in all but one game this season.