The Pelicans exercised Murphy's third-year team option for 2023-24 on Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.comreports.

Murphy will become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 season, so the Pelicans still have two more years of team control. After struggling as a rookie, Murphy has performed well so far this season. Through four games, he is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes. Most impressively, Murphy is shooting 62.9 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from three on 4.8 attempts per game.