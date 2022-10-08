Murphy finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Pistons.

Murphy filled in well for Herbert Jones (ribs), putting together an efficient performance from the field and leading the starters with 26 minutes. While he figures to fill a bench role for the Pelicans heading into the 2022 season, he's shown early on that he can produce when called upon. Murphy continued to show his promise during the Las Vegas Summer League by dropping 30 points in 33 minutes against Atlanta.