Murphy (foot) is out for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
The Virginia product will officially miss his first game of the season. Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels both emerge as candidates to receive additional playing time. Murphy's next chance to return to New Orleans' lineup comes Wednesday in San Antonio.
