Murphy (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Murphy has yet to play this season while recovering from a strained right hamstring. Although Murphy is unlikely to suit up Friday, his status being listed as doubtful instead of out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Still not cleared for contact•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Agrees to four-year extension•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Out at least three weeks•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Goes for 21 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Running with first unit•