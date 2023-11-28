Murphy (knee) has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Murphy is trending in the right direction to return to action in the near future. The 23-year-old underwent a partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee in early September, with a recovery timeline of 10-12 weeks. Thursday represents the 12-week mark, and while Murphy is unlikely to return before, there is potential for him to suit up Wednesday against the 76ers or Friday against the Spurs.