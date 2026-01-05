Murphy amassed 27 points (10-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to Miami.

Murphy missed Friday's loss to Portland due to back soreness but shed his questionable tag to suit up Sunday. The 25-year-old swingman knocked down a season-high seven triples en route to a team-best 27 points, securing his 20th game with 20-plus points through 34 regular-season appearances. He also chipped in a team-high eight rebounds, grabbing more than six boards for the first time since Dec. 14.