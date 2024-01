Murphy (knee) will be available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayunereports.

Murphy will be back in the mix after missing the past three games for the Pelicans. He's been solid in 12 appearances this season, posting averages of 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.8 three-pointers.