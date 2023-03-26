Murphy (toe) is available to play Saturday against the Clippers.
Murphy was trending toward being available, so this shouldn't surprise fantasy managers who have rostered the former Virginia standout. In his last 10 appearances, Murphy has averaged 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.0 minutes.
