Murphy (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

As expected, Murphy will return to action Tuesday after resting during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set. Murphy has scored in double figures in all three of his appearances this season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.3 minutes. With CJ McCollum (thigh), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Jordan Hawkins (back), Dejounte Murray (hand), Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) all still sidelined, Murphy should have the green light versus Dallas.