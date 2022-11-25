Murphy (foot) will play in Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Mark Haynes of Sideline Sources reports.
Murphy will play Friday after missing the last two games due to a foot injury. Murphy is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes across 16 games this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Listed questionable•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Won't play against San Antonio•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Deemed doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Unavailable Monday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Likely a game-time decision•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Deemed questionable for Monday•