Murphy racked up 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 loss to Oklahoma City.

Murphy's overall stat line looks decent, but his shooting wasn't accurate, and he was particularly woeful from three-point range after making just two of his seven attempts. Regardless of the shooting woes, Murphy keeps finding ways to produce and has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 starts.