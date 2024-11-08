Murphy (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Friday's game versus the Magic, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Murphy has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due a strained right hamstring that has kept him sidelined for the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. Murphy's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.
