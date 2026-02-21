Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Murphy will miss a second straight game after being sidelined Friday against Milwaukee, as he continues to deal with a right shoulder issue suffered Feb. 11 versus Miami. With Murphy unavailable, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears are candidates for increased backcourt minutes. Murphy's next opportunity to return will come Tuesday against the Warriors.