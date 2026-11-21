Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Murphy missed six consecutive games due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy before returning for Friday's game against the Thunder, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 126-120 loss for the Pelicans. He'll sit for the second leg of a back-to-back set, which means more minutes will be available for Jordan Poole, Herbert Jones and Derik Queen. Murphy's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Suns.