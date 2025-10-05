Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Melbourne Phoenix due to left foot soreness, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Murphy will miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set in Australia. He posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals and one rebound across 19 minutes in Friday's win. His next opportunity to suit up in the preseason will come against the Rockets on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
