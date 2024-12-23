Murphy (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Murphy injured his left ankle late in the third quarter, and he will not return for the rest of Sunday's game. Javonte Green and Brandon Boston will pick up some playing time off the bench due to Murphy's injury.
