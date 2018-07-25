Pelicans' Troy Williams: Agrees to sign with Pelicans
Williams has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Williams saw action in 21 games a season ago with the Rockets and the Knicks, posting averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over 14.6 minutes. He will add depth at the wing for New Orleans.
