Pelicans' Troy Williams: Agrees to sign with Pelicans

Williams has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams saw action in 21 games a season ago with the Rockets and the Knicks, posting averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over 14.6 minutes. He will add depth at the wing for New Orleans.

