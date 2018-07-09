Lemon posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a team-high seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block across 32 minutes during Monday's 105-97 summer league loss to the Pistons.

Lemon has been showing off his passing skills through three games in Vegas, racking up 19 assists. He's also totaled a solid six steals and three blocks. The former Bradley product appeared in five games for the Pelicans last season, and will be looking to secure another roster spot this time around.