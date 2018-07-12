Lemon finished with 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-106 summer league loss to the Heat.

Lemon was second on the team in points and led the team in assists Thursday. Though four summer league games, he's totaled 60 points and 25 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.