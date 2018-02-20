Pelicans' Walter Lemon Jr.: Signs 10-day contract with Pelicans
Lemon signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lemon has had a wildly impressive G-League campaign with Fort Wayne this season, averaging 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals across 37 minutes per game. The 25-year-old will now finally get his call up to the big leagues, and with the Pelicans fairly light on backcourt depth, Lemon has a legitimate chance to be featured in the rotation during his tenure in New Orleans.
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...