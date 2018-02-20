Pelicans' Walter Lemon Jr.: Signs 10-day contract with Pelicans

Lemon signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lemon has had a wildly impressive G-League campaign with Fort Wayne this season, averaging 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals across 37 minutes per game. The 25-year-old will now finally get his call up to the big leagues, and with the Pelicans fairly light on backcourt depth, Lemon has a legitimate chance to be featured in the rotation during his tenure in New Orleans.