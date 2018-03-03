Pelicans' Walter Lemon Jr.: Signs second 10-day deal with Pels

Lemon agreed to a second 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Despite not seeing the floor during his first 10-day deal, the Pelicans have opted to keep Lemon on board for another 10 days. It's unclear if the Bradley product will see minutes this time around, though even if he does, it seems unlikely it will be enough to garner fantasy relevance.