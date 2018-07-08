Pelicans' Walter Lemon Jr.: Stuffs stat sheet during Saturday's loss
Lemon posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-84 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Lemon played with New Orleans last season on a pair of 10-day contracts, seeing action in five games overall after going undrafted out of Bradley. The 25-year-old averaged an impressive 22.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League last season, and a strong summer league showing could lead to a training camp spot.
