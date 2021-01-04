Gabriel (knee) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Blazers.

Gabriel just returned to full-contact work at Sunday's practice, so there was little evidence that he was close to making his Pelicans debut, but that could home Monday night. Gabriel split last season between Sacramento and Portland, appearing in 30 total games and logging 7.8 minutes per game off the bench. He's unlikely to be a major contributor for the Pels, though New Orleans doesn't have a ton of quality depth at the forward positions.