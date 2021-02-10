Gabriel didn't score but grabbed one rebound in two minutes of action during Tuesday's win over Houston.
Gabriel made an appearance for just the third time this year. The forward hasn't scored yet but has hauled in a total of four rebounds since making his season debut against the Rockets on Jan. 30.
