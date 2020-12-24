site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Wenyen Gabriel: Out again Friday
Gabriel (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Knee tendinitis will keep Gabriel out for a second straight game. It's not clear when he'll be available to make his season debut.
