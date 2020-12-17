Gabriel (knee) remains out for Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Gabriel still hasn't practiced due to right knee tendinitis, so he's relatively far from playing in a game. Even once he's cleared, his role on the Pelicans this season will be relatively small.
