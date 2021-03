Gabriel has appeared in one of the Pelicans' three games since being recalled from the G League's Erie BayHawks over the All-Star break.

His lone outing was a five-minute cameo in the Pelicans' blowout win over the Cavaliers on Friday, when he tallied one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound. The 6-foot-9 forward doesn't look like he'll be a regular part of head coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.