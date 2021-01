Gabriel (knee) began participating in contact work Sunday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 23-year-old has been considered day-to-day with right knee tendinitis, and his resumption of contact work is a significant step toward making his season debut. Per Clark, coach Stan Van Gundy indicated Gabriel is close to being available, but it may be awhile before he's up to speed enough to see game action.