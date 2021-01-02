site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Wenyen Gabriel: Remains out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Gabriel (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Gabriel remains day-to-day with right knee tendinitis. His next chance to play will be Monday against Indiana.
