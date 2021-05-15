Gabriel tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

The 24-year-old has been getting extra run off the bench over his past five games with Zion Williamson (finger) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) out of the lineup, averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.0 minutes in that span. Gabriel should continue to log solid minutes off the bench in Sunday's season finale against the Lakers.