Gabriel signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second season with the Pelicans on Monday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Gabriel will make $1.6 million this season and will earn $1.8 million if kept around for a second year. The forward appeared in 30 games for the Kings and Trail Blazers last season, scoring 2.1 points and bringing down 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Out for Game 5•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Shifted to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: To start Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Grabs one board in one minute•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Draws spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Trade to Portland official•