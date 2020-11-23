Gabriel signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second season with the Pelicans on Monday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel will make $1.6 million this season and will earn $1.8 million if kept around for a second year. The forward appeared in 30 games for the Kings and Trail Blazers last season, scoring 2.1 points and bringing down 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.