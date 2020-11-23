Gabriel signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second season with the Pelicans on Monday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel will make $1.6 million this season and will earn $1.8 million if kept around for a second year. The forward appeared in 30 games for the Kings and Trail Blazers last season, scoring 2.1 points and bringing down 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.

More News